Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.