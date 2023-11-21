The Orlando Magic (8-5) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-7) on November 21, 2023 at Amway Center.

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Raptors Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Magic are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at sixth.

The 109.4 points per game the Magic put up are only 1.4 fewer points than the Raptors give up (110.8).

When Orlando puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 5-1.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are posting 113.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (106.6).

In 2023-24, Orlando is giving up 104.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 108.1.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Magic have performed worse at home this season, making 9.8 threes per game, compared to 10.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 33.3% three-point percentage at home and a 32.8% mark on the road.

