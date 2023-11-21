How to Watch the Magic vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (8-5) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-7) on November 21, 2023 at Amway Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Raptors
Magic vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Raptors Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- This season, the Magic have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Magic are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at sixth.
- The 109.4 points per game the Magic put up are only 1.4 fewer points than the Raptors give up (110.8).
- When Orlando puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 5-1.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are posting 113.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (106.6).
- In 2023-24, Orlando is giving up 104.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 108.1.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Magic have performed worse at home this season, making 9.8 threes per game, compared to 10.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 33.3% three-point percentage at home and a 32.8% mark on the road.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
