Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (8-5) and Toronto Raptors (6-7) will go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, SportsNet

Magic's Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic defeated the Pacers 128-116. With 24 points, Paolo Banchero was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 24 3 0 1 2 0 Franz Wagner 19 7 1 2 0 0 Jalen Suggs 18 3 1 1 0 1

Magic Players to Watch

Wagner's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Banchero's numbers on the season are 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Markelle Fultz is averaging 9 points, 4 assists and 3 boards per game.

