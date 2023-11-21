Franz Wagner, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - November 21
Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (8-5) and Toronto Raptors (6-7) will go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, SportsNet
Magic's Last Game
On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic defeated the Pacers 128-116. With 24 points, Paolo Banchero was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|24
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Franz Wagner
|19
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jalen Suggs
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Magic vs Raptors Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Wagner's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Banchero's numbers on the season are 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor.
- Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Markelle Fultz is averaging 9 points, 4 assists and 3 boards per game.
