Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Wagner, in his last game, had 16 points in a 128-116 win over the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)

Over 11.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last season, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 42.3 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the league.

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 16 2 3 1 0 0 0 12/11/2022 21 6 3 1 2 0 0 12/9/2022 31 11 4 2 1 1 0 12/3/2022 22 5 4 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.