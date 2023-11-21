Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Orange County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Viera High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boone High School at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The First Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary Preparatory School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Freedom High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
