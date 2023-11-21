Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Pinellas County, Florida, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside Christian School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
