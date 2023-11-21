Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Santa Rosa County, Florida today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archbishop McCarthy at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at Navarre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Navarre, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.