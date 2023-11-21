The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) meet the Stetson Hatters (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. This contest will begin at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Aubin Gateretse: 14.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Blackmon: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Alec Oglesby: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Swenson: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan Gross: 7.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 58th 76.8 Points Scored 65.7 321st 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 9th 10.0 3pt Made 6.2 299th 117th 13.8 Assists 10.7 338th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 15.1 355th

