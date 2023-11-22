Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 22?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anthony Cirelli a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
