The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored an average of 60.7 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 61.4 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman had an 8-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the Panthers scored just 3.3 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).

Georgia State had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule