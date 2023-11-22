Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 22?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Point has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- On the power play, Point has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|20:02
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|24:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:13
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|4
|3
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 4-2
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
