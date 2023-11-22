Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) visit the Boston Celtics (11-3) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Bucks 110
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.1
- The Celtics sport an 8-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-9-0 mark from the Bucks.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee and its opponents are more successful (64.3% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (50%).
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by surrendering just 106.6 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.2 per contest).
- Boston is allowing 43.4 rebounds per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 47.4 rebounds per contest (second-best).
- This year, the Celtics rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 24.5 per game.
- Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.1 forced turnovers per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking fifth-best in the league by committing 12.4 turnovers per contest.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 13th in the league at 36.4%.
Bucks Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Bucks are the third-best squad in the league (120.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 23rd (117.7 points allowed per game).
- Milwaukee is 21st in the league in rebounds per game (42.5) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (45.2).
- At 24.6 assists per game, the Bucks are 23rd in the NBA.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is 13th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).
- The Bucks are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
