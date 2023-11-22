Wednesday's contest between the Florida Gators (4-1) and Columbia Lions (2-3) matching up at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on November 22.

Last time out, the Gators won on Monday 52-49 over Purdue.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 70, Columbia 68

Florida Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins, but also tied for the 16th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

52-49 over Purdue (No. 79) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 212) on November 9

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 226) on November 6

92-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 295) on November 13

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 18.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

18.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Ra Shaya Kyle: 14 PTS, 9.2 REB, 56.9 FG%

14 PTS, 9.2 REB, 56.9 FG% Leilani Correa: 14 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

14 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Laila Reynolds: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Jeriah Warren: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game with a +68 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (78th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (174th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.