The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Florida had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42% from the field.
  • The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 90th.
  • Last year, the Gators averaged 71.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed.
  • When Florida put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 13-5.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida put up 75.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 11 more points than it averaged on the road (64.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Gators gave up 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.9.
  • When playing at home, Florida drained 2.2 more treys per game (7.6) than on the road (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (25.7%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Virginia L 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 Florida A&M W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/17/2023 Florida State W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/22/2023 Pittsburgh - Barclays Center
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5/2023 Merrimack - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

