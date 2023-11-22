The Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Florida State vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles' 79.3 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Florida State had an 11-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
  • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 63.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.
  • Northwestern had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
  • The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
  • The Seminoles' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Tennessee W 92-91 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida W 79-75 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/19/2023 South Alabama W 80-45 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/22/2023 Northwestern - Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 Arkansas - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/3/2023 Kent State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

