The Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Florida State vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles' 79.3 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Florida State had an 11-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 63.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.

Northwestern had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Seminoles' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (46.8%).

