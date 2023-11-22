Florida vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total for the matchup is 157.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida
|-3.5
|157.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Betting Records & Stats
- In six games last season, Florida and its opponents went over 157.5 combined points.
- The average amount of points in Florida's contests last season was 139.8, which is 17.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Florida compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Florida won 11 of the 15 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (73.3%).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Gators went 9-3 (75%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Florida a 62.3% chance to win.
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 157.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|6
|20.7%
|71.2
|146.3
|68.6
|138.3
|140.5
|Pittsburgh
|6
|18.2%
|75.1
|146.3
|69.7
|138.3
|141.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Florida Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Gators scored 71.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.
- When Florida put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 8-8 against the spread and 13-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|7-6
|16-13-0
|Pittsburgh
|21-12-0
|9-5
|21-12-0
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Pittsburgh
|10-6
|Home Record
|14-3
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-2-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.4
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.