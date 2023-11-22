Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic face the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-107 win over the Raptors (his most recent action) Bitadze posted five points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and five blocks.

Below, we look at Bitadze's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+116)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bitadze's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds on average last season, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

The Nuggets allowed 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, third in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Goga Bitadze vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 11/9/2022 7 2 1 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.