Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4, on a three-game winning streak) host the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2, also winners of three in a row). The contest on Wednesday, November 22 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

The Lightning's offense has totaled 36 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 39 goals. They have recorded 36 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (27.8%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.

Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's game.

Lightning vs. Jets Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 1-4-5 in overtime contests on their way to a 9-6-4 overall record.

Tampa Bay is 2-0-4 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 9-2-3 in those games (to register 21 points).

In the eight games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 11 points after finishing 5-2-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 (14 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Lightning finished 2-3-4 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 8th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.71 5th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 13th 20th 30.5 Shots 31.6 12th 23rd 32.2 Shots Allowed 27.5 2nd 4th 30.3% Power Play % 18.03% 21st 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 74.14% 26th

Lightning vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

