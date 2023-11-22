When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lightning vs. Jets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors with 28 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 15 assists this season.

Brayden Point has seven goals and 16 assists, equaling 23 points (1.2 per game).

Steven Stamkos has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 17 games for Tampa Bay.

Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has given up 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 80 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Jets Players to Watch

Connor's 14 goals and eight assists in 17 contests give him 22 points on the season.

Mark Scheifele is a top contributor for Winnipeg, with 21 total points this season. In 17 games, he has scored six goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has 16 points, courtesy of two goals (10th on team) and 14 assists (second).

In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 2-1-1 this season, amassing 84 saves and permitting 12 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .875 save percentage (62nd in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 8th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.71 5th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 13th 20th 30.5 Shots 31.6 12th 23rd 32.2 Shots Allowed 27.5 2nd 4th 30.3% Power Play % 18.03% 21st 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 74.14% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.