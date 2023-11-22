The Orlando Magic (9-5), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center, will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Denver Nuggets (10-4). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT

BSFL and ALT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +77 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 107.7 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Magic outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 21st in league, and allowing 106.6 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +55 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 223.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 214.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has compiled an 11-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Magic and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +25000 +10000 - Nuggets +425 +220 -

