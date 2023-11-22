The Denver Nuggets (8-1), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center, go up against the Orlando Magic (4-3). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, ALT

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner puts up 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Cole Anthony averages 19.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paolo Banchero averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field.

Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

The Nuggets are getting 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Jamal Murray this year.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while posting 3.3 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Magic Nuggets 108.6 Points Avg. 116.0 105.4 Points Allowed Avg. 106.0 45.5% Field Goal % 50.7% 31.9% Three Point % 36.5%

