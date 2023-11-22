Magic vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT. The point total in the matchup is 217.5.
Magic vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|217.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 217.5 points.
- Orlando has had an average of 217.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Orlando has gone 11-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Orlando has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info
Magic vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|8
|57.1%
|113.2
|223.8
|107.7
|214.3
|223.6
|Magic
|8
|57.1%
|110.6
|223.8
|106.6
|214.3
|222.7
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .833 (5-1-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).
- The Magic score an average of 110.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 107.7 the Nuggets allow.
- Orlando is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 107.7 points.
Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|11-3
|5-1
|5-9
|Nuggets
|5-9
|5-8
|4-10
Magic vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Magic
|Nuggets
|110.6
|113.2
|21
|16
|7-0
|5-7
|6-1
|10-2
|106.6
|107.7
|3
|6
|9-0
|3-7
|8-1
|8-2
