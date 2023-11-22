The injury report for the Orlando Magic (9-5) heading into their game against the Denver Nuggets (10-4) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 from Amway Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Magic earned a 126-107 win over the Raptors. Paolo Banchero's team-high 25 points paced the Magic in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8.0 8.5 1.0 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Ankle), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ALT

BSFL and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.