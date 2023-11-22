The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Magic vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 110 - Nuggets 109

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-0.9)

Magic (-0.9) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.1

The Magic (11-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 42.9% more often than the Nuggets (5-9-0) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (83.3%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Orlando and its opponents do it more often (35.7% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (28.6%).

The Nuggets have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-4) this season while the Magic have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-5).

Magic Performance Insights

On offense, the Magic are the 21st-ranked squad in the league (110.6 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (106.6 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Orlando is 13th in the league in rebounds (44.2 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (40.1 per game).

This season the Magic are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.1 per game.

Orlando is the fifth-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15) but best in turnovers forced (17.3).

The Magic are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

