We have high school basketball action in Orange County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seminole High School - Sanford at Jones High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on November 22

2:45 PM ET on November 22 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Orlando Christian Prep HS at Apopka High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 22

4:30 PM ET on November 22 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Ridge HS