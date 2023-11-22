The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The Golden Eagles are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Purdue vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 143.5

Purdue vs Marquette Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Purdue has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Boilermakers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Marquette is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 40% 82.4 162.8 60.6 126 144.5 Marquette 1 33.3% 80.4 162.8 65.4 126 147.5

Additional Purdue vs Marquette Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers put up 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.

The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up.

Marquette has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Marquette 1-2-0 0-0 1-2-0

Purdue vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits

Purdue Marquette 14-2 Home Record 16-1 8-3 Away Record 8-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.