The Maine Black Bears (3-3) face the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.

In games South Florida shot higher than 46.3% from the field, it went 8-2 overall.

The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Bears finished 359th.

Last year, the Bulls put up 72 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears gave up.

South Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.8 points per game in road games.

In home games, the Bulls surrendered 7.1 fewer points per game (69.3) than when playing on the road (76.4).

South Florida averaged 6.9 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 37.1%).

