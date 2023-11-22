Wednesday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (2-1) and Maine Black Bears (3-3) squaring off at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Florida, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Florida vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 74, Maine 63

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-11.2)

South Florida (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

South Florida Performance Insights

On offense, South Florida was the 169th-ranked team in the country (72 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 237th (72 points allowed per game).

The Bulls were 74th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.5) and 143rd in rebounds conceded (30.6) last year.

At 13.4 assists per game last season, South Florida was 150th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were 209th in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

South Florida was 240th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 256th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.9%) last season.

Last season, the Bulls attempted 62.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72% of the Bulls' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28% were 3-pointers.

