The South Florida Bulls (1-0) will play the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Maine Game Information

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Florida vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 74th 33.5 Rebounds 27.0 359th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th 150th 13.4 Assists 13.7 128th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

