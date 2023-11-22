The South Florida Bulls (2-1) are favored by 8.5 points against the Maine Black Bears (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 136.5 in the matchup.

South Florida vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -8.5 136.5

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

Of South Florida's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 18 times.

South Florida's contests last season had an average of 143.9 points, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

South Florida won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

South Florida finished 6-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Bulls had a record of 3-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter (75%).

Based on this game's moneyline, South Florida has an implied win probability of 81.8%.

South Florida vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 18 62.1% 72.0 140.5 72.0 141.7 139.3 Maine 12 50% 68.5 140.5 69.7 141.7 138.1

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulls put up 72.0 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears allowed.

South Florida had a 13-3 record against the spread and a 13-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.7 points.

South Florida vs. Maine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 3-2 19-10-0 Maine 16-8-0 5-4 12-12-0

South Florida vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Maine 9-9 Home Record 8-4 4-7 Away Record 5-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

