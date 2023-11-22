The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Victor Hedman, take the ice Wednesday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hedman? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hedman has averaged 24:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Hedman has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hedman has a point in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Hedman has an assist in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Hedman hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Hedman Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 2 20 Points 0 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

