The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls recorded 77.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 23-2.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).

When playing at home, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38.0%).

