How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls recorded 77.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 23-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
- When playing at home, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.