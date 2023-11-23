Florida Atlantic vs. Butler: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-6.5)
|139.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-6.5)
|140.5
|-280
|+225
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 19 Owls games last season went over the point total.
- Butler compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Oddsmakers rate Florida Atlantic much higher (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (126th).
- The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
