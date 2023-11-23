Florida Atlantic vs. Butler: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida Atlantic
|-5.5
|139.5
Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents went over 139.5 combined points in 18 of 34 games last season.
- The average number of points in Florida Atlantic's outings last season was 143.1, which is 3.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Florida Atlantic covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.
- Florida Atlantic finished with a 23-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 95.8% of those games).
- The Owls won all 20 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, Florida Atlantic has an implied win probability of 71.4%.
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|18
|52.9%
|77.8
|143.1
|65.3
|133.2
|141.6
|Butler
|10
|35.7%
|65.3
|143.1
|67.9
|133.2
|139.4
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 9.9 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).
- Florida Atlantic went 13-9 against the spread and 23-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|23-11-0
|14-7
|19-15-0
|Butler
|15-13-0
|3-8
|10-18-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida Atlantic
|Butler
|17-0
|Home Record
|10-6
|11-3
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.4
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.1
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
