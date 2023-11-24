Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you're thinking about a bet on Cirelli against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In two of 19 games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Cirelli has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 19 games played.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 19 Games 4 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

