The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can watch on TNT and Max as the Avalanche take on the Wild.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max



Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 18 5 24 29 11 17 - Mikko Rantanen 18 12 13 25 9 10 53.9% Nathan MacKinnon 18 6 17 23 21 8 44.6% Valeri Nichushkin 18 8 9 17 8 6 100% Devon Toews 18 3 8 11 9 12 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 68 total goals this season (four per game), 27th in the NHL.

With 53 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 (45.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players