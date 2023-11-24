The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 44.7% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Bethune-Cookman had a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.7% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 54th.

The Wildcats averaged 6.6 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).

When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, Bethune-Cookman went 5-2.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 69.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.6).

Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule