How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama State vs N.C. A&T (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- UAPB vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Grambling vs Troy (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 44.7% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Bethune-Cookman had a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 54th.
- The Wildcats averaged 6.6 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
- When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, Bethune-Cookman went 5-2.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 69.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.6).
- Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|W 113-46
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 104-63
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 79-73
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
