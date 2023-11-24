The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Wildcats were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 18 times last season, and covered the spread in 10 of those matchups.

Lamar put together a 14-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 24 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.