The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank
274th 67.9 Points Scored 67.9 274th
303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 75.0 311th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th
163rd 13.2 Assists 11.3 313th
334th 14.0 Turnovers 12.1 212th

