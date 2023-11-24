Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hagel's shooting percentage is 18.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
