The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

  • Hagel has scored in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Hagel's shooting percentage is 18.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.