The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hagel's shooting percentage is 18.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.