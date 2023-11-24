Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
Should you wager on Brayden Point to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Point has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken four shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Point has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- Point averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|20:02
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|24:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:13
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|4
|3
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
