The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Brayden Point, are in action Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Point in that upcoming Lightning-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Point has averaged 20:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

In six of 20 games this year, Point has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Point has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points seven times.

Point has an assist in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Point goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Point Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 5 24 Points 6 8 Goals 3 16 Assists 3

