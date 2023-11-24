Friday's contest at Hertz Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-1) matching up with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-60 win, heavily favoring FGCU.

The Eagles won their most recent matchup 59-48 against Kentucky on Sunday.

FGCU vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

FGCU vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 74, Delaware 60

FGCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 20.8 points per game last season (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while allowing 56.6 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and had a +770 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, FGCU put up 83.6 points per game in ASUN action, and 77.4 overall.

At home, the Eagles scored 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 80.3.

At home, FGCU allowed 51.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 58.7.

