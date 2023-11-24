The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents knocked down.

In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 40.7% from the field, it went 25-2 overall.

The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls put up 11.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

When Florida Atlantic put up more than 66.5 points last season, it went 26-3.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 in road games.

Florida Atlantic made 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% when playing on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule