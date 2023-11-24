The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game airs on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls put up an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

Florida Atlantic put together a 26-3 record last season in games it scored more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.9.

The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

Florida Atlantic knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule