The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
  • Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Owls ranked 91st.
  • The Owls averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies allowed their opponents to score (66.5).
  • Florida Atlantic put together a 26-3 record last season in games it scored more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put up more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.
  • The Owls allowed fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (67.5) last season.
  • At home, Florida Atlantic made 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.