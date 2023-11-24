How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Jacksonville State vs UTSA (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Villanova vs Memphis (3:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Rice vs UC Irvine (4:15 PM ET | November 24)
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
- Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.
- The Owls' 77.8 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.
- Florida Atlantic put together a 26-3 record last season in games it scored more than 66.5 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.9.
- The Owls allowed fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (67.5) last season.
- At home, Florida Atlantic made 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
