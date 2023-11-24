How to Watch Florida vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Florida vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Winthrop vs Georgia (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Florida is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gators rank seventh.
- The Gators score 16 more points per game (85.4) than the Bears allow (69.4).
- Florida has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida scored 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.9.
- At home, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.9.
- Beyond the arc, Florida drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 86-71
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
