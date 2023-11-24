Friday's game that pits the Florida Gators (4-1) versus the Baylor Bears (5-0) at Barclays Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-77 in favor of Florida. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-2.9)

Florida (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Both Florida and Baylor are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Gators have a 5-0-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 85.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball.

Florida wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It collects 40.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.0 per outing.

Florida knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Gators rank 86th in college basketball by averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 93rd in college basketball, allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions.

Florida has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.0 (243rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.6 (230th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.