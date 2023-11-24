The Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) take on the Florida International Panthers (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida International vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 63.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 61.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Bryant has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

The Panthers put up 11.4 more points per game (73.0) than the Bulldogs give up (61.6).

Florida International is 2-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Bryant has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.0 points.

The Panthers shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

