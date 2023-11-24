How to Watch the Florida International vs. Bryant Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) take on the Florida International Panthers (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 63.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 61.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Bryant has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- The Panthers put up 11.4 more points per game (73.0) than the Bulldogs give up (61.6).
- Florida International is 2-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Bryant has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.0 points.
- The Panthers shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 65-64
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 81-48
|Alico Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|L 70-66
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
